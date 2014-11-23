(Changes number of posts to 26, from 25)
OUAGADOUGOU Nov 23 Burkina Faso authorities
issued a decree on Sunday announcing a new interim government,
with President Michel Kafando and prime minister Lieutenant
Colonel Isaac Zida also taking on the key ministries of foreign
affairs and defence.
Of the 26 posts available, the army claimed six, including
mines, communications and the interior ministry.
Burkina Faso's former President Blaise Compaore was forced
from power by mass protests in late October as he sought to
amend the constitution to prolong his 27-year rule. A brief
period of army rule ensued, led by Zida, before he bowed to
pressure to cede power to a civilian president.
