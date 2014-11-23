(Adds details, context throughout)
OUAGADOUGOU Nov 23 Burkina Faso authorities
issued a decree on Sunday announcing an interim government, with
President Michel Kafando and prime minister Lieutenant Colonel
Isaac Zida also taking on the key ministries of foreign affairs
and defence.
Of the 26 posts available, the army claimed six, including
mines, communications and the interior ministry. Other members
were drawn from civil society groups and a medley of political
parties.
Burkina Faso's former President Blaise Compaore was forced
from power by mass protests in late October as he sought to
amend the constitution to prolong his 27-year rule.
A brief period of army rule ensued, led by Zida, before he
bowed to pressure from the African Union to cede power to a
civilian president who will rule until elections in 2015.
Western diplomats have expressed reserve about a strong army
presence in the transitional government and advised against the
appointment of Zida as prime minister. Under the terms of a
transitional charter agreed earlier this month, neither Zida nor
Kafando are eligible to run for president next year.
Under Compaore's rule, the West African country, a gold and
cotton producer, acted as a key Western ally against Islamist
militants in the vast desert area known as the Sahel to its
north. France has a special forces unit based in Burkina Faso as
part of a regional counter-terrorism operation.
(Reporting by David Lewis and Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by
Emma Farge; Editing by Andrew Roche)