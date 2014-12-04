By David Lewis
| OUAGADOUGOU
OUAGADOUGOU Dec 4 When Colonel Isaac Zida
swapped his military fatigues for a blue suit to chair his first
cabinet meeting as prime minister of Burkina Faso, his intended
audience may have been the West and its African allies.
While some diplomats have voiced unease about the military's
role in politics since protests toppled long-time ruler Blaise
Compaore in October, few Burkinabe are concerned as long as the
soldiers protect their 'revolution' and push through demanded
reforms.
Although a handful of people were shot in the uprising, Zida
won the hearts of protesters when the presidential guard troops
he commanded refused to open fire on crowds as they stormed
parliament.
He was then cheered as a hero when he addressed protesters
in Independence Square - inviting comparisons with left-wing
hero Captain Thomas Sankara who ruled Burkina Faso from
1983-1987.
"If you see us getting on with the soldiers today, it is
because these soldiers stuck to their mission, which was to
protect, rather than shoot, the people," said Michel Kafando,
the new interim president, whose cabinet includes six military
officers.
"They will stay with us as they have shown proof of their
loyalty to the people ... Otherwise we might have slipped into
civil war," he added in an interview with France 24.
Underscoring their role at the heart of the revolution, the
military organised a state funeral this week attended by
thousands for six civilians killed in the uprising.
Mourners at the ceremony carried posters of Zida's face next
to that of Sankara, showing how successfully the colonel has
tapped into memories of the beloved president killed in the 1987
coup that brought Compaore to power.
Zida is portraying the army as defender of the revolution.
His pledges of reforms, including investigations into corruption
and unexplained deaths during the Compaore era, are popular.
"The justice department will have lots of work. It will play
a central role in this transition," Zida told the nation.
The military's rise, though, is largely by default.
Opposition politicians had stopped short of calling for Compaore
to be ousted even as protests gathered pace against his efforts
to rejig the constitution to seek re-election next year.
Events moved faster than Compaore's enemies imagined. Having
halted the parliamentary vote on constitutional change, crowds
marched on his palace, forcing him to quit. At his party's
headquarters in town, beers and food laid out in anticipation of
a successful vote were consumed by ecstatic protesters.
"The political class wasn't ready. Youth maintained the
pressure so the army did what the people wanted," said Luc
Marius Ibriga, a law professor and civil society leader.
REALPOLITIK
Sidelining a senior Compaore-era general who staked a claim
for power, Zida and a collection of young officers cemented
support from other leaders, especially a movement called Balai
Citoyen, led by a rapper and a reggae singer who captured the
spirit of Burkina Faso's disgruntled, unemployed youth.
Facing threats of sanctions by the African Union, Zida
handed power over to Kafando before being named as prime
minister of an interim government tasked with leading the
country to elections within a year.
He retained the defence portfolio and fellow soldiers head
five other ministries, including those in charge of lucrative
gold mines, security, communication and organising elections.
"We would liked to have had an all-civilian government but
this is realpolitik," said Ibriga.
Burkina Faso's army is no stranger to politics. Soldiers
were in and out of power through a series of military takeovers
before Compaore, then an army captain, seized control in 1987.
Despite opening up politics in the early 1990s, Compaore
maintained a tight grip and military officers were never far
from the heart of decision making.
Augustin Loada, a civil society leader now in government,
said this left a legacy that needed careful management. "The
demilitarisation of power can only happen once we have an
elected president," he said.
Compaore's bid to cling to power united against him a
diverse range of players, including former political allies who
defected this year.
Pascal Marie Ilboudo, a member of the MPP party they set up,
said he backed Zida's calls for justice for crimes committed
under Compaore but said the colonel should not be allowed to get
"too used to the taste of power".
Ibriga said Burkinabe leaders had not appreciated lecturing
by foreign envoys who had said little as Compaore rolled out his
plan to extend his 27-year rule but then jetted in to tell them
how to manage a transition back to civilian rule.
"They told us it was a transition to hold elections. We told
them that wasn't what we want as it wouldn't be addressing the
causes of the uprising," he said. "We need truth and justice. We
have to lay the foundations of the new Burkina."
Rinaldo Depagne, head of the International Crisis Group in
West Africa, said there were likely to be tensions between
parties keen for an election as soon as possible and other
players prioritising reforms.
The new government also faces cash shortages as the impact
of the uprising hits investments and government revenues ranging
from taxes to bond sales. "They need to clearly decide what they
want to achieve," Depagne said.
