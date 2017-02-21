OUAGADOUGOU Feb 21 Burkina Faso President Roch
Marc Christian Kabore has handed over control of the defence
portfolio to a new minister as the country battles to contain
the spread of Islamist militant violence.
Jean Claude Bouda, previously youth minister, moved into the
role of defence minister in a cabinet reshuffle announced on
Monday. Kabore had held the post himself but had faced calls
from some politicinas to hand over responsibilty.
Burkina Faso is struggling to stem the overflow of Islamist
militancy from neighbouring Mali.
Al Qaeda-linked fighters attacked a hotel in the capital,
Ouagadougou, in January last year, killing 29 people. Militants
have since staged numerous attacks near the northern border with
Mali, including one in December that killed a dozen members of
the army's special anti-terrorist group.
Simon Compaore, who had served as minister of territorial
administration, was named minister of state for security in the
reshuffle.
