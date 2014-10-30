DAKAR Oct 30 Burkina Faso opposition leader
Zephirin Diabre rejected a state of emergency ordered by
President Blaise Compaore and said the West African leader's
resignation was the only solution to the country's crisis.
Diabre called on supporters to show that they were against
the state of emergency announced after thousands of protesters
stormed parliament and state television, forcing the government
to abandon plans to change the constitution to allow Compaore to
stand for relection next year.
"The state of emergency is unacceptable. We are calling on
the people to show that they are against it," he told Radio
Omega, a local broadcaster. "The resignation of President Blaise
Compaore is the only thing that can bring peace to the country."
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by
Daniel Flynn)