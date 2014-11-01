OUGADOUGOU Nov 1 A coalition of Burkina Faso's
opposition parties and civil society organisations rejected the
army's takeover of power on Saturday following the resignation
of President Blaise Compaore, and said they would take to the
streets in protest on Sunday.
"The political opposition and civil society organisations
reaffirm that the victory from the popular uprising - and
consequently the management of the transition - belongs to the
people and should not in any way be confiscated by the army,"
they said in a statement issued after talks on Saturday.
"Our consultation reaffirmed that this transition should be
democratic and civilian in character," it said.
