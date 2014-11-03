UPDATE 1-Italy to test EU rules again with Veneto banks bailout
* Italy wants to spare senior bonds, retail investors from losses
WASHINGTON Nov 3 The United States said on Monday it was not ready to determine whether the takeover by Burkina Faso's army of the country amounted to a coup, a step that if taken could require a cutoff of U.S. assistance to the country.
"Right now the precise makeup of Burkina Faso's transitional government is an outstanding issue," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
"We are certainly encouraging movement to a civilian-led transition and then of course elections," she added. "At this point we're still gathering facts, we're not going to make a policy or legal determination at this point in time."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Italy wants to spare senior bonds, retail investors from losses
* Perry ellis international reports fourth quarter and full fiscal 2017 results
March 22 Canadian oilfield services provider Trican Well Service Ltd said it would buy smaller rival Canyon Services Group Inc in a deal valued at about C$637 million ($475.5 million), including debt.