OUAGADOUGOU Feb 26 Burkina Faso's interim
parliament will vote next week on an anti-corruption law, one of
two pieces of legislation the World Bank wants passed before it
will release $100 million in budget support.
A new mining code, the other piece of legislation the Bank
wants passed, has been approved by the interim government but it
is not clear when the National Transitional Council (CNT) will
vote on it.
Burkina Faso's interim leadership, in power since an
uprising forced veteran leader Blaise Compaore to stand down
late last year, is due to usher the West African nation to
elections later this year.
But the new authorities are having to shore up revenues in
the face of slowing economic growth as the political instability
exacerbates the impact on the gold and cotton-producing country
of lower commodity prices and a regional Ebola outbreak.
The CNT, which is made up of politicians, soldiers and civil
society leaders, will vote on the anti-corruption law on March
3, according to a CNT schedule.
The new mining code and the anti-corruption law had long
been called for by donors.
Ousmane Diagana, director of the World Bank's operations in
Burkina Faso, said the laws were essential reforms and among
those demanded by protesters who took to the streets in October,
forcing Compaore to quit after nearly 30 years in power.
Diagana said the Bank was not imposing policies. "The
Burkinabe themselves called very clearly for a fight against
corruption and the government has taken this on."
The World Bank has provided around $300 million in support
to Burkina Faso each year for the last four years.
(Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Additional reporting by Anna
Yukhananov in Washington; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by
Catherine Evans)