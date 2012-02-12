OUAGADOUGOU Feb 12 Burkina Faso has fined
its three mobile telephony operators a total of 3 billion CFA
francs ($6 million) for what it said was a failure to fulfill
service commitments.
The fines apply to Maroc Telecom unit Telmob (1.09
billion CFA), Bharti's Airtel (894 million CFA) and
local operator Telecel (724 million CFA).
Announcing the fines on Friday, regulatory body ARCEP said
there would be no right of appeal. It said the companies would
be subject to checks to make sure they had improved service
provision.
The West African country has around 8 million mobile
subscribers in a population of 17 million.
($1 = 497.3520 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Mathieu Ouagadougou; Writing by Mark John;
Editing by Erica Billingham)