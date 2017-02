KUALA LUMPUR Oct 21 Malaysia's stock exchange operator Bursa Malaysia Bhd said a sharp drop in the FTSE Bursa KLCI , its benchmark index, was due to trades keyed in on select index component stocks by a broker.

The KLCI dropped 4.8 percent at 4:41pm (0841 GMT) to 1,371.92 points from 1,440.52 points before recovering 10 minutes later. The KLCI closed down 0.2 percent for the day at 1,438.83 points.

Bursa did not say if the trades were made deliberately or by accident. (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)