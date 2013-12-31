BUJUMBURA Dec 31 Burundi plans to increase
state spending by 2.5 percent to 1.4 trillion francs ($910
million) in 2014 to fund agriculture, energy and infrastructure
projects, the finance ministry said in a report seen by Reuters
on Tuesday.
The budget, passed by the Senate on Monday, estimates tax
revenues will rise to 651.2 billion francs from 565.6 billion in
2013, thanks to efforts to fight corruption as well as
modernising and better policing of tax collection.
The small east African nation forecasts its economy, heavily
dependent on coffee and tea exports, will expand 5.4 percent
against an estimated 4.8 percent in 2013, with headline
inflation of 8 percent versus 9 percent in 2013.
Half of the 2014 budget will be funded by international
donors, and the government expects to get grants worth 674.1
billion francs next year down from 711.9 billion in 2013.
The deficit is seen at 70.4 billion francs down from 54.9
billion in 2013.