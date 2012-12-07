NAIROBI Dec 7 Tanzania's CRDB Bank has opened a branch in neighbouring Burundi to tap growing trade between the two nations, its managing director said on Friday.

With only five percent of the Burundian population of eight million people having a bank account, the landlocked central African nation is seen as a banking frontier, attracting lenders like Kenya's KCB and Togo-based Ecobank.

Trade between Burundi and Tanzania has been growing in recent years, mainly because Burundian businesses rely heavily on the Tanzanian port of Dar es Salaam to import goods.

"People have had to carry chunks of money across the border to trade," said Charles Kimei, CRDB's head, in a statement.

Kimei said the bank would turn its attention towards the Democratic Republic of Congo, a vast, mineral-producing central African country that lacks a developed banking sector.

The Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza welcomed CRDB, saying the country required more banks to help it become economically self-sufficient. It is one of the least-developed nations in the world.

CRDB, which is the largest commercial bank in Tanzania with over 85 outlets, said it spent $10 million to establish the Burundian operation. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough and Helen Massy-Beresford)