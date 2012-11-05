(Repeats Sunday story without changes)
* Burundi praised on reforms, seeks more donor support
* High prices, weak franc hit people hard
* Tax collection improves but tax rates too high
By Duncan Miriri
BUJUMBURA, Nov 4 The central African nation of
Burundi may be winning plaudits for its economic reforms and
relative peace after nearly two decades of civil war, but
shopowners like Niyonzima Alimasi have little to cheer.
"Purchasing power is low," said Alimasi, 31, who runs a
hardware shop on a crowded street in the capital Bujumbura,
nestled on the shores of Lake Tanganyika.
"Business is very shaky. There are few buyers," he said,
standing in his shop crammed with tins of paint, door locks and
nails imported from China.
The tiny country targets economic growth of around 4 percent
this year, supported by booming exports of tea and coffee, but
high oil prices, drought and lower aid assistance have eroded
the Burundi franc's value against the dollar by nearly
half in the past three years, driving up consumer prices and
causing widespread hardship for its citizens.
Inflation soared to 25 percent in April this year, forcing
the government to remove taxes on essential imported commodities
such as beans, rice and potatoes, after surging prices prompted
many in the capital to stay away from work in protest. Inflation
remains high at just above 14 percent.
The tea and coffee producer's Achilles heel is its heavy
reliance on external aid to fund a budget that pays for free
education and healthcare for pregnant women and children under
the age of five.
Export earnings, mainly from coffee and tea, grew 17 percent
to $86 million in the first nine months of this year, but they
were outpaced by imports which jumped by close to a quarter to
$533 million, creating a precarious balance of payments
situation.
Foreign donors prop up state spending, expected to provide
over 50 percent of the 2012 budget for the country, landlocked
between Tanzania, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
While streets in the capital are busy, in shops like
Alimasi's there is little sign of the consumerism seen in many
fast-growing African economies.
Only 5 percent of the entire population of 8 million has a
bank account. Many live from hand to mouth.
The World Bank has ranked Burundi, a member of the
five-nation East African Community (EAC) common market, among
the most improved economies worldwide for regulatory reforms,
highlighting its new tax collection agency set up to help the
government self-finance its budget.
Such reforms are leading to a much-needed pick-up in aid,
which the government has pledged to plough into roads and
energy-generation projects, to create jobs and kick-start the
mining sector that could boost exports.
At a donor conference in Geneva last week, Burundi secured
critical financial support to fund a rebuilding plan in a bid to
rise above the status of a least-developed country and be able
to self-finance its budget by 2025.
Donors pledged more than $2 billion over the next five
years, well above the $1.5 billion sought by the government,
reflecting growing confidence in the country.
Still, further reform is badly needed. Shopkeepers said it
takes up to two months to clear a container from the port due to
red tape, exposing traders to costs that are compounded by the
Burundi franc's rapid depreciation against the dollar.
"The biggest bottleneck is energy," Finance Minister Tabu
Abdallah told Reuters in Bujumbura.
The country produces only 32 megawatts of electricity a
year, and imports 20 MW from neighbouring Congo but that is
still not enough, leading to frequent power blackouts. There are
plans to generate an extra 100 MW of electricity an n ually in
five years.
Only Kiriri, the leafy, affluent Bujumbura suburb where
President Pierre Nkurunziza, foreign diplomats and other top
officials live, is guaranteed power supply at all times,
residents said.
More electricity could help Burundi plug its trade gap by
enabling it to exploit nickel reserves near its border with
Tanzania. The government estimates it could produce 50,000
tonnes of nickel a year for 150 years.
It says the economy needs sustained growth of 5-7 percent
annually to lift the country out of poverty.
TAX BURDEN
On the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid Ul Adha, Hakizimana
Sonia, a mother of two, huddles on a mattress laid out on the
patio of a ward of the Prince Regent Charles Hospital in the
capital, sharing a supper of two plates of cooked cassava and
beans with members of her extended family.
She is visiting her sister, who is grateful for the free
medical care for new mothers.
But families find it hard to get by, she said.
"We have no money and there are no jobs so sometimes you eat
and sometimes you go hungry," she said. "Three years ago, 5,000
francs was enough to feed my family of four for a day. It now
takes 15,000 francs."
Government officials say progress is being made and more
schools and health facilities have been built in the past four
years compared to the period since independence from Belgium in
1962 until 2007.
"There is a seachange in the way things are done in
Burundi," said Kieran Holmes, commissioner general of the
country's revenue authority, at his mansion in Kiriri, which is
guarded by armed soldiers.
Set up in 2010 to boost tax collections, the agency expects
tax revenues to nearly double this year to almost 600 billion
francs ($400 million) and targets they will double again in five
years.
But questions over political stability still linger.
Critics accuse President Nkurunziza's ruling party of
monopolising power, appointing only members of one ethnic
community, the Hutu, into positions of power as well as
repressing the opposition, which boycotted elections in 2010.
The International Crisis Group (ICG), which studies conflict
and post-conflict states, said this runs against a peace deal
that ended the civil war in 2009, and has called for dialogue
between the government and the opposition to guarantee political
stability.
Bujumbura residents alleged that the recent discovery of
corpses floating on the River Rusisi with the bodies' hands tied
and their throats slit was evidence that the government was
eliminating opponents.
Clotilde Nzigama, the minister for human rights, distanced
the government from the killings.
"Those who will be found responsible will be punished in
conformity with the laws of this country," Nzigama told Reuters.
But many on the streets of the capital are more worried
about economic hardship than politics.
While government reforms have improved tax collection, rates
of tax, including a turnover tax on business and an import levy,
are still among the highest in the EAC and many businesses and
residents are suffering.
"The taxes here are too high making it easier for people to
travel across the border and buy goods in neighbouring
countries," said Issa Ntwaali, who owns a car spare parts store
in the capital, as two workers stand idly by in the absence of
any customers.
(Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)