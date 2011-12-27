BUJUMBURA Dec 27 Foreign direct
investment (FDI) into Burundi grew 4 percent to $104 million in
2011, due to improved reforms on investment procedures, the
country's investment board said on Tuesday.
Much of the investment went into tourism, agro-businesses
and the processing industry. The coffee and tea producing nation
collected $100 million last year in FDI.
"Previously, nine procedures were required in order to start
a business, but with the new investment law, only two procedures
are needed," Liberat Mfumukeko, general manager of the Burundi
Investment Agency (API), said.
"The time period to start a business was reduced from 32
days to 2 days only," he told a news conference.
Mfumukeko said Burundi had made large strides in attracting
foreign investors because in 2009 FDI did not exceed $20
million.
Domestic and foreign investment combined came to 229 billion
francs ($169.5 million) in 2011, down from 261 billion francs a
year earlier.
"This year, 54 projects were processed compared to 91
projects in 2010. The 91 files included some 57 old projects
treated before the creation of the Investment Agency," said
Mfumukeko.
API was established in 2010.
Burundi moved up to 169th in the World Bank's Doing Business
2012 report from 181 a year earlier. The report ranks the ease
of doing business in 183 economies worldwide.
($1 = 1350.6 francs)
(Reporting by Patrick Nduwimana; Editing by David Clarke and
Helen Massy-Beresford)