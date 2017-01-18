Argentina trade surplus narrows to $65 mln in December
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 24 Argentina posted a December trade surplus of $65 million, down from a $100 billion surplus in November, the government's statistics agency said on Tuesday.
NAIROBI Jan 18 Food price rises drove Burundi's inflation to 9.6 percent year-on-year in December from 7.1 percent the previous month, official data showed on Wednesday.
Food inflation jumped to 13.8 percent in the year to December, from 9.1 percent in November, the Institute of Economic Studies and Statistics said in a report.
Months of political unrest, triggered by President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in April 2015, have paralysed businesses and other major economic activity.
The International Monetary Fund forecasts the economy will grow by 2 percent in 2017 after shrinking 0.5 percent in 2016. (Editing by Katharine Houreld; and Louise Ireland)
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 24 Argentina posted a December trade surplus of $65 million, down from a $100 billion surplus in November, the government's statistics agency said on Tuesday.
Jan 24 Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest private sector coal producer, stood by its current bankruptcy exit plan on Tuesday, saying in court papers that no alternative proposal satisfies its reorganization goals.
SOFIA, Jan 24 Bulgaria's president on Tuesday called an early national election for March 26 and appointed former parliament speaker Ognyan Gerdzhikov as caretaker prime minister until then.