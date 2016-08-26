KIGALI Aug 26 Burundi's year-on-year inflation
rate remained unchanged at 3.9 percent in July compared to June
with food costs edging up slightly on local markets, official
data showed on Friday.
Food inflation rose to 4.6 percent in the year to July from
4.0 percent the previous month, the Institute of Economic
Studies and Statistics (ISTEEBU) said in its monthly report.
Political strife sparked by President Pierre Nkurunziza's
decision to seek a third term in April last year has curbed most
economic activity, mainly in the capital, Bujumbura.
Subsequent human rights violation and a crackdown on the
opposition and the media have led Western donors to suspend aid.
Burundi relies now on domestic tax collection and modest tea and
coffee exports.
Burundi's economy shrank by 7.2 percent in 2015 and is
expected to expand by 3.4 percent this year, according to the
International Monetary Fund(IMF).
(Reporting by Patrick Nduwimana; Editing by Aaron Maasho)