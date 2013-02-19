BUJUMBURA Feb 19 Burundian police fired teargas to disperse
about 90 journalists protesting against the detention of a colleague accused of
complicity in a 2011 gun attack, in a case that has raised concerns about a
clampdown on media in the east African nation.
Police said they used force because the demonstration in the capital
Bujumbura was illegal.
Journalists have been targeted in a wave of detentions. Human Rights Watch
said last year the government was trying to restrict efforts by independent
media and civil society to denounce violence blamed on the state.
Deadly clashes last year between security forces and former militia fighters
rocked the country, which had enjoyed relative peace since rebels laid down arms
and joined the government in 2009 after two decades of civil war.
"This is a flagrant violation of the country's constitution which recognises
the freedom of expression and assembly," said Burundi journalists' union
chairman, Alexandre Niyungeko, of the police response to Tuesday's march.
Hassan Ruvakuki, a reporter for Radio France Internationale (RFI) and a
Burundi independent radio station, was arrested in November 2011, accused of
involvement in an attack by militants on the eastern town of Cankuzo that was
launched from neighbouring Tanzania.
The prosecution had said Ruvakuki was complicit in the attack because he had
travelled to Tanzania earlier that month and interviewed the rebel group's
proclaimed leader. He was sentenced to life in jail last year.
In January, a court reduced his sentence to three years in prison, finding
him guilty of a less serious offence.
