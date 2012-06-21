BUJUMBURA, June 21 A Burundian court has
sentenced a journalist to life imprisonment for "participating
in a terrorist attack", his lawyer said, in a growing clampdown
on media in the east African nation.
Hassan Ruvakuki was arrested in November, accused of
involvement in a deadly gun attack by militants on the eastern
town of Cankuzo that was launched from neighbouring Tanzania.
The prosecution alleged he was complicit in the attack
because he had travelled to Tanzania earlier that month and
interviewed the rebel group's proclaimed leader, a former
Burundian police officer.
"This is a shocking and shameful verdict. He did his job of
investigation to inform Burundi's public on what was going on in
the country," said lawyer Onesime Kabayabaya in reaction to the
sentence handed down late on Wednesday.
He said Ruvakuki would appeal the conviction.
Thirteen alleged rebel fighters were also sentenced to life
in prison by the Burundi court for their role in the attack.
Journalists in Burundi have been targeted in a wave of
detentions in the past two years. Human Rights Watch said last
month the government tried to restrict independent media and
civil society efforts to denounce ongoing violence in Burundi.
Regional journalists' unions condemned the sentence handed
down to Ruvakuki, who worked for Radio France International's
Swahili-language service and local broadcaster Bonesha FM.
"The arrest and the whole trial were politically motivated
and the verdict is a great affront to press freedom," Omar
Osman, secretary general of the Eastern African Journalists
Association, said in a statement late on Wednesday.
Alexandre Niyungeko, president of the Burundi Journalists'
Union, said he was dismayed by the verdict against Ruvakuki.
Deadly clashes last year between security forces and former
militia fighters rocked Burundi which had enjoyed relative peace
since the Hutu FNL rebels laid down arms and joined the
government in 2009 after two decades of civil war.
But violence intensified following elections in 2010 that
were widely boycotted by the opposition.
