* Fuel shortages threaten economy
* Food prices jump
* Long lines at gas stations
NAIROBI, May 30 Fuel shortages have paralysed
the small central African nation of Burundi, threatening further
damage to an economy already moribund after years of political
violence and raising questions about the role of the country's
only oil importer.
The problem has damaged two big foreign investors, Kenya's
KenolKobil and South Africa's Engen, a subsidiary of
Malaysian parastatal Petronas.
The shortages, which forced the government to introduce
rationing on May 16, have paralysed commerce and caused food
prices to jump by around a third, raising the prospect of a wave
of economic migration. More than 400,000 people have already
fled Burundi into the volatile central African region.
Anti-corruption campaigners said the fuel shortages became
severe after Burundian company Interpetrol Trading Ltd. received
the lions' share of dollars that are allocated by the central
bank to import fuel.
"The oil sector is undermined by favouritism and lack of
transparency, because the rare hard currency available in the
central bank reserves is given to one oil importer," said
Gabriel Rufyiri, head of anti-graft organisation OLUCOME.
The central bank declined to answer Reuters' questions.
Interpetrol's lawyer, Sylvestre Banzubaze, said: "I am not
associated with the day-to-day operations and only intervene on
legal questions. You should address your questions directly to
Interpetrol sources."
He did not respond when asked for further contacts and the
company does not have a website.
Rufyiri said that government sources told him that the bulk
of dollars for fuel purchasing had been allocated to Interpetrol
since March this year.
Reuters confirmed with two other sources that Interpetrol
received the bulk of dollar allocations. Other companies only
received a small fraction of the dollars they needed, the
sources said, severely damaging their businesses.
Earlier this month, South African petrol company Engen
confirmed it had sold its assets in Burundi to Interpetrol.
Engen declined to comment further. KenolKobil also declined
to comment, but Burundian citizens say most of their petrol
stations have been closed for three months.
SOLE IMPORTER
Interpetrol is now the sole oil importer and runs all the
fuel storage tanks in the country, said an industry source.
Banzubaze said there was "no link" between Interpetrol's
shareholders and any member of the government.
But a 2011 U.S. State Department report described attempts
by senior government officials to pressurise judges into
dropping a corruption case against the company, owned by
brothers Munir and Tariq Bashir. Neither the government nor
Interpetrol's lawyer responded when asked about the status of
the case.
Government officials blame dollar shortages on aid cuts that
donors imposed after President Pierre Nkurunziza ran for a third
term in 2015, triggering a wave of political violence.
"These days, fuel importers don't get enough dollars to
bring petroleum products," said Daniel Mpitabakana, the
government's director of fuel management.
Burundi's economy shrank by 0.5 percent last year, and the
International Monetary Fund expects no growth at all this year
and 0.1 percent next year.
Black market prices for fuel range between 5,000 to 6,000
Burundi francs per litre, vendors said, double the official
price of 2,200 francs.
The street exchange rate is 2,600 francs to the dollar,
although it is just over 1,700 to the dollar at the central
bank. Only the central bank can receive dollar deposits and
allocate dollars to businesses.
In the capital, queues at empty petrol stations snaked
around the block. One civil servant said he had taken the last
three days off work to search for gas.
"I have no fuel for days and I don’t know if by chance will
get it today," he said, asking not to be named.
Burundi has also been battered by drought and almost two
years of political instability. Hundreds of people were killed
and hundreds of thousands were forced to flee abroad during the
political violence, which still sometimes erupts in low-level
clashes.
Almost 3 million of Burundi's 11 million citizens are
dependent on food aid, the U.N. says.
(Editing by Giles Elgood)