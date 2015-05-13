UPDATE 1-Samsung forecasts best quarterly profit in over 3 yrs as chips soar
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
BUJUMBURA May 13 Burundian army forces attempting to oust the president were trying to enter the state broadcaster's compound in the capital on Wednesday, while guards on the premises were resisting, an employee at the broadcaster said from inside the facility.
"The soldiers who staged the coup are trying to get into the compound by force to make their statement," the employee told Reuters, as gunfire was heard in the centre of Bujumbura. "Those protecting the compound are resisting."
A statement by Major General Godefroid Niyombare was earlier broadcast on private radio stations announcing that he was deposing President Pierre Nkurunziza. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
SEOUL, April 7 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd estimated on Friday its first-quarter operating profit rose 48 percent from a year earlier, beating expectations as strong memory chip prices likely padded margins.
LOS ANGELES, April 6 Don Rickles, the master insult comic who created laughs with ridicule and sarcasm in a decades-long career that earned him the facetious nickname "Mr. Warmth," died on Thursday at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure, his publicist said. He was 90.