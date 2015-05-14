BUJUMBURA May 14 Burundi's state radio and television are still in government hands on Thursday although they had to be taken off air briefly due to fighting in the area, President Pierre Nkurunziza's media adviser told Reuters.

"When the fighting was ongoing it was necessary for them to shut it off for a while, and now the radio station and national TV are both broadcasting," Willy Niyamitwe said by telephone.

He said he was speaking from the presidential offices in the capital.

He also said the airport was in the hands of loyalists of the president. Major General Godefroid Niyombare, who declared that he had ousted the president on Wednesday, had said the airport was closed. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Hugh Lawson)