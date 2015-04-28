BUJUMBURA, April 28 Burundi told diplomats on
Tuesday to stay neutral in a political crisis sparked by
President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to stand for a third
term, a move that sent protesters onto the streets for three
days.
"In such a situation, the Burundi government asks you to
observe diplomatic neutrality," the first deputy president,
Propser Bazombanza, told a meeting with ambassadors from the
United States, Europe and African nations in Bujumbura.
In his opening address at the same meeting, Foreign Minister
Laurent Kavakure said some protest organisers were winning "a
lot of sympathy" from some of Burundi's international partners,
without naming them.
The protesters says Nkurunziza's re-election plan is
unconstitutional.
