BUJUMBURA May 15 The authorities have arrested three generals for their role in an attempted coup in Burundi but the leader of the bid to overthrow President Pierre Nkurunziza was "still on the run", a presidential spokesman said on Friday.

Of those arrested, one was a police general and two others were army generals, including former Defence Minister Cyrille Ndayirukiye, spokesman Gervais Abayeho told Reuters. He said Major General Godefroid Niyombare, who led the coup attempt, was "still on the run, his whereabouts are not known to us."

