NAIROBI Dec 30 Burundi's President Pierre
Nkurunziza threatened on Wednesday to fight any African Union
peacekeepers imposed on his country, in his most confrontational
comments yet on a mounting political crisis.
The African Union said this month it was ready to send 5,000
peacekeepers to protect civilians caught up in months of
violence, invoking for the first time powers to intervene in a
member state against its will.
"Everyone has to respect Burundi borders," Nkurunziza said
in comments broadcast on state radio.
"In case they violate those principles, they will have
attacked the country and every Burundian will stand up and fight
against them ... The country will have been attacked and it will
respond," he said, in his first public response to the AU plan.
Other government officials have already said any
peacekeepers arriving without Burundi's permission would violate
its sovereignty.
More than 220,000 have fled since the crisis erupted in
April, triggered by President Nkurunziza's bid for a third term.
Opposition groups took to the streets saying he was
violating constitutional term limits. But he pointed to a court
order allowing his campaign and was re-elected in a disputed
July vote.
A failed coup, continued clashes and gun attacks in the
central African nation have unsettled a region where memories of
the 1994 genocide in neighbouring Rwanda are still raw.
