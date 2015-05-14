NAIROBI May 14 Burundi's state radio aired a statement saying the station was still in the hands of those loyal to President Pierre Nkurunziza on Thursday, although they had to be taken off air briefly due to fighting in the area.

"We had stopped broadcasting for several minutes because there was heavy fighting," the broadcast said. "The fighting is over and we are resuming our broadcast." (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)