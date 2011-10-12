BUJUMBURA Oct 12 Burundi's largest mobile phone operator, U-com, said on Wednesday its regular subscriber numbers reached 1.1 million by the end of September, thanks to increased investment to expand its network coverage.

The firm did not give year-earlier comparatives, but it had 750,000 active SIM card users in March last year.

U-com, owned by Egypt's Orascom , said it was now connected to a submarine cable from neighbouring Tanzania. The company also launched its first 3G technology to provide a high-speed Internet connection on mobile phones and laptops.

"With the submarine cable and 3G service, communication and internet costs will reduce considerably," U-com general manager Raymond Laforce, told reporters.

Other mobile phone firms working in the landlocked country of 8 million people are state-owned ONAMOB, Econet, a subsidiary of South Africa-based Econet Wireless International, Africell, held by VTL Holdings of Dubai, and Lacell SU from Nepal.

The number of mobile phone users in Burundi reached 1.67 million in 2010, up 55 percent from the year before, according to the local telecoms regulator. (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by George Obulutsa and Will Waterman)