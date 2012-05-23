BUJUMBURA May 23 Burundi's mobile phone
subscribers grew by 19 percent in 2011 from a year before thanks
to investment in new technology and aggressive marketing by
mobile operators, the country's telecom regulator said on
Wednesday.
The number of mobile subscribers in the country increased to
1.98 million last year, said regulator ARCT in its report.
Burundi has five active mobile operators with U-com, owned
by Egypt's Orascom, the largest player.
The remaining users are shared between Econet, a subsidiary
of Econet Wireless from South Africa, state-owned
ONAMOB, Africell owned by VTL Holdings of Dubai and Lacell SU
from Nepal.
The landlocked nation of 8 million people had 1.67 million
mobile users in 2010, up from 1.08 million in 2009.
"Most operators now offer a 3G service, others are providing
SIM cards for $1 and handsets for $10. All this contributed to a
fast growing mobile telephone industry in Burundi," said ARCT in
its annual report.
