BUJUMBURA Nov 3 Burundi's import bill widened 89 percent in the nine months to September compared with the same period in 2010, driven higher by fuel import costs, far outstripping the increase in export revenues, the central bank said on Thursday.

The import-dependent central African country said petroleum and cement products accounted for more than half of total imports by volume.

Burundi's imports totalled 805.6 billion francs ($621.4 million) in the period, up from 425.8 billion francs a year earlier.

The landlocked country's economy relies heavily on the export of coffee and tea, commodities which represent 85 percent of overall exports.

Export revenues rose 27 percent year-on-year during the period to $49 million. Other exports include beer, soap and leather. (Reporting by Patrick Nduwimana; editing by Richard Lough)