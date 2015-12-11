NAIROBI Dec 11 Kenya Airways and RwandAir cancelled their flights to the Burundian capital on Friday, officials said, after gunmen launched attacks on military bases in Bujumbura in the early hours of the morning.

"The reason we could not land is that there is no personnel," said Kenya Airways Corporate Communications Manager Wanjiku Mugo, adding that all three of its daily flights were cancelled.

A RwandAir official said its flight to Bujumbura on Friday had also been cancelled. It was not immediately clear if the airport had officially been shut. (Reporting by Edith Honan in Nairobi and Clement Uwiringiyimana in Kigali, editing by Edmund Blair)