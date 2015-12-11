NAIROBI Dec 11 Two soldiers and five attackers were killed in fighting when opponents of the government launched assaults on three military sites in Burundi's capital, a soldier said on Friday.

The soldier told Reuters the deaths occurred in fighting around the Ngagara base in Bujumbura. The soldier, who asked not to be identified, lives outside the base but said he had spoken to those inside. Gunshots and blasts were heard overnight.

A presidential official on Twitter had said military sites were attacked, but did not mention casualties. A military spokesman could not be reached for comment. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)