Aug 21 Zhejiang Busen Garments Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Guangxi Kanghua Agricultural Corp for 4.17 billion yuan (677.94 million US dollar) via assets swap and shares issue

* Says to raise up to 762.9 million yuan via private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on August 22

Source text in Chinese:

(1 US dollar = 6.1510 Chinese yuan)

