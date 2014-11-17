TOKYO Nov 17 Hong Kong-based Baring Private
Equity Asia said on Monday it has agreed to buy Japanese
drugmaker Bushu Pharmaceuticals, valued at 77.3 billion yen
($668 million), from Tokio Marine Capital.
Bushu is a leading pharmaceutical contract manufacturing
organisation (CMO) in Japan.
Japan's CMO sector has grown fast since the Pharmaceutical
Affairs Law was changed in 2005, allowing full-scale outsourcing
of drug manufacturing, Baring Private Equity said in a
statement. Baring will take a 100 percent stake in Bushu.
The CMO sector in Japan is still underpenetrated compared
with the country's overall pharmaceutical drug manufacturing and
is expected to expand rapidly, the statement said.
The deal is Baring's latest foray into Japan. The buyout
firm was in talks to buy a majority stake in the audio-video
operations of Japanese car electronics maker Pioneer Corp
earlier this year but backed out of the
proposal.
($1 = 115.7300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)