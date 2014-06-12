BRIEF-Moovly Media secures a deal for 200 licenses
* Says secured a deal for 200 licenses for a minimum of three years is with a large European government organization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12 Business Connexion Group Ltd :
* Has decided to appoint Vanessa Olver, currently deputy CEO, as acting CEO of BCX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 U.S. electronics payments provider Euronet Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for $15.20 per share, trumping Ant Financial's bid of $13.25 per share.
* Nasdaq Inc -announces world's first guaranteed advertising contract exchange - NYIAX (New York Interactive Advertising Exchange)