Britain's FTSE sees M&A, commodities-related boost
Aberdeen fund manager sinks on further outflows
TOP STORIES
Modi reforms flicker in rural India, other big challenges remain
RAMPARA KISANA, India - For Indian farmer Sompal Singh, the light bulb that flickers outside his mud hut home is a symbol of progress: the first time electricity from the grid has reached his remote village since independence in 1947. (INDIA-MODI/ (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Tommy Wilkes and Rupam Jain, 1330 words)
MARKETS
Asia shares slip, yen near 2-wk low on BOJ stimulus expectations
TOKYO/SINGAPORE - Asian shares fall after a rocky performance on Wall Street, while the yen nurses loss as traders wager the Bank of Japan will add to its massive stimulus before too long. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), expect at 0630 GMT, by Lisa Twaronite and Nichola Saminather, 730 words)
Oil prices fall on stronger dollar; Russia warns of longer crude glut
SINGAPORE - Oil prices dip in early trading as a stronger dollar weigha and Russia warns that a global crude supply overhang could last into next year. (GLOBAL-OIL/, moved, by Henning Gloystein, 350 words)
Gold eyes worst week since March on dollar strength
MANILA - Gold edges higher after losing more than 1 percent in the prior session, but is on track for its biggest weekly decline since March as a firmer U.S. dollar cuts the metal's appeal. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Manolo Serapio Jr, 360 words)
Dollar holds gains, U.S. data awaited for fresh incentive
TOKYO - The dollar holds to gains against the yen and euro, awaiting U.S. data later in the day that could set the greenback's tone. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 580 words)
ECONOMY
BOK holds policy rate for 11th month, keeps mum on restructuring
SEOUL - South Korea's central bank keeps its policy rate frozen at a record low 1.50 percent for an 11th straight month, as expected, as it feels the economy's recovery can keep moving at its current pace despite considerable uncertainties in its growth path. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Christine Kim, 420 words)
Growth in China fiscal spending slows in April, revenues up
BEIJING - China's fiscal expenditures rise 4.5 percent in April from a year earlier, slowing sharply from a 20.1 percent jump in March, data from the Finance Ministry shows. (CHINA-ECONOMY/FISCAL (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)
COMPANIES
Apple invests $1 bln in Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing
Apple Inc says it has invested $1 billion in Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing, a move that Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook says will help the company better understand the critical Chinese market. (APPLE-CHINA/, moved, by Julia Love, 360 words)
Russia's Rusal Q1 core earnings fall; sees positive signs
Russian aluminium giant Rusal Plc reports a 57 percent slump in first-quarter core earnings, hurt by weaker aluminium prices, but points to signs of improvement in the market. (UNITED CO RUSAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)
Brazil's Petrobras reports net loss of 1.25 billion reais
RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA posts its third-straight quarterly loss as oil prices and production fall and a weaker currency boosts debt costs. (PETROBRAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira, 410 words)
COMMODITIES
Pricey protein: Asia feedlots caught short by soymeal rally
SINGAPORE - Several Asian traders and end-users of soymeal will be forced to pay sharply more for the key animal feed ingredient after being wrong-footed by an almost 40-percent surge in prices in less than a month. (ASIA-SOYMEAL/BUYERS (PIX), moved, by Naveen Thukral, 521 words)
