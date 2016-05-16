Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913
TOP STORIES
Fiscal constraints mean BOJ likely to keep helicopter
grounded
TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda likes to keep
markets guessing by saying one thing and doing another, but,
when it comes to ruling out "helicopter money" to reanimate the
economy, officials and close associates say he almost certainly
means it. (JAPAN-BOJ/HELICOPTER (PIX), moved, by Leika Kihara,
800 words)
MARKETS
Japan leads Asia to modest gains; dollar steady
TOKYO - Buoyant Japanese stocks lead Asian stocks to modest
gains, helping to offset some of the gloom from soft Chinese
data, while the dollar firms against the euro and yen after
receiving a boost from upbeat U.S. indicators. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/
(WRAPUP 2), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 470 words)
Oil prices jump as Goldman Sachs says market flips into
deficit
SINGAPORE - Oil prices jump over 1 percent as global oil
disruptions led Goldman Sachs to say that the market had ended
almost two years of oversupply and instead flipped into a
deficit. (GLOBAL-OIL/ UPDATE 1, moved, by Henning Gloystein, 430
words)
Gold up for 2nd day on China data, weaker stock markets
SINGAPORE - Gold up for a second session, as slowing
economic growth in China and weakness in Asian stock markets
lifted the safe-haven appeal of the precious metal.
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1, moved, by Naveen Thukral, 305
words)
Yen slips after initial rise on China growth worries
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE - The yen reverses course and ease versus
the dollar , after rising initially as disappointing economic
news out of China shored up demand for the safe-haven currency.
(GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ian Chua and Masayuki
Kitano, 380 words)
ECONOMY
China April economic activity data disappoints, hiking
recovery doubts
SHANGHAI/BEIJING - China's investment, factory output and
retail sales all grew more slowly than expected in April, adding
to doubts about whether the world's second-largest economy is
stabilising. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ACTIVITY (REPEAT, UPDATE 2), moved,
by Pete Sweeney and Jessica Macy Yu, 450 words)
UK business lobby cuts growth forecast, wage and retail
outlook soft
LONDON - The Confederation of British Industry cut its
economic growth forecasts, citing the approach of the European
Union referendum, and retailers and pay experts also pointed to
a subdued outlook in other reports published on Monday.
(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 380 words)
COMPANIES
Boeing's 787 Dreamliner faces new challenge: slow sales
SEATTLE - After production delays, problems with batteries
that ground its fleet for months three years ago, Boeing Co's
high-tech 787 Dreamliner faces a new challenge: slowing sales.
(BOEING-787/SALES (ANALYSIS), graphic, expect by 1 a.m. EDT,
0500 GMT, by Alwyn Scott, 785 words)
Hyundai raids Bentley to turbo-charge Genesis luxury drive
BEIJING - After poaching Bentley's design chief last year,
Hyundai Motor Co is set to announce it has also secured the
services of the luxury marque's exterior designer.
(AUTOS-HYUNDAI MOTOR/GENESIS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Norihiko
Shirouzu, 520 words)
COMMODITIES
China goes cold on platinum jewellery, crimping world demand
LONDON - China's penchant for luxury platinum jewellery is
fading despite lower global prices,leaving world demand for the
metal exposed to sharper decline. (PLATINUMWEEK-JEWELLERY/CHINA,
moved, by Jan Harvey, 635 words)