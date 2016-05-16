Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913

TOP STORIES

Fiscal constraints mean BOJ likely to keep helicopter grounded

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda likes to keep markets guessing by saying one thing and doing another, but, when it comes to ruling out "helicopter money" to reanimate the economy, officials and close associates say he almost certainly means it. (JAPAN-BOJ/HELICOPTER (PIX), moved, by Leika Kihara, 800 words)

MARKETS

Japan leads Asia to modest gains; dollar steady

TOKYO - Buoyant Japanese stocks lead Asian stocks to modest gains, helping to offset some of the gloom from soft Chinese data, while the dollar firms against the euro and yen after receiving a boost from upbeat U.S. indicators. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 470 words)

Oil prices jump as Goldman Sachs says market flips into deficit

SINGAPORE - Oil prices jump over 1 percent as global oil disruptions led Goldman Sachs to say that the market had ended almost two years of oversupply and instead flipped into a deficit. (GLOBAL-OIL/ UPDATE 1, moved, by Henning Gloystein, 430 words)

Gold up for 2nd day on China data, weaker stock markets

SINGAPORE - Gold up for a second session, as slowing economic growth in China and weakness in Asian stock markets lifted the safe-haven appeal of the precious metal. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1, moved, by Naveen Thukral, 305 words)

Yen slips after initial rise on China growth worries

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE - The yen reverses course and ease versus the dollar , after rising initially as disappointing economic news out of China shored up demand for the safe-haven currency. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano, 380 words)

ECONOMY

China April economic activity data disappoints, hiking recovery doubts

SHANGHAI/BEIJING - China's investment, factory output and retail sales all grew more slowly than expected in April, adding to doubts about whether the world's second-largest economy is stabilising. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ACTIVITY (REPEAT, UPDATE 2), moved, by Pete Sweeney and Jessica Macy Yu, 450 words)

UK business lobby cuts growth forecast, wage and retail outlook soft

LONDON - The Confederation of British Industry cut its economic growth forecasts, citing the approach of the European Union referendum, and retailers and pay experts also pointed to a subdued outlook in other reports published on Monday. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 380 words)

COMPANIES

Boeing's 787 Dreamliner faces new challenge: slow sales

SEATTLE - After production delays, problems with batteries that ground its fleet for months three years ago, Boeing Co's high-tech 787 Dreamliner faces a new challenge: slowing sales. (BOEING-787/SALES (ANALYSIS), graphic, expect by 1 a.m. EDT, 0500 GMT, by Alwyn Scott, 785 words)

Hyundai raids Bentley to turbo-charge Genesis luxury drive

BEIJING - After poaching Bentley's design chief last year, Hyundai Motor Co is set to announce it has also secured the services of the luxury marque's exterior designer. (AUTOS-HYUNDAI MOTOR/GENESIS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Norihiko Shirouzu, 520 words)

COMMODITIES

China goes cold on platinum jewellery, crimping world demand

LONDON - China's penchant for luxury platinum jewellery is fading despite lower global prices,leaving world demand for the metal exposed to sharper decline. (PLATINUMWEEK-JEWELLERY/CHINA, moved, by Jan Harvey, 635 words)