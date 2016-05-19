Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913
TOP STORIES
Australia's labour market resilient, keeps jobless rate low
at 5.7 pct
SYDNEY - Australia's unemployment rate stays at its lowest
in nearly three years for a second month in April, a testament
to the resilience of the labour market though a slight miss in
monthly job gains prompts a brief selloff of the local dollar.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Ian
Chua, 418 words)
+ See also:
- AUSTRALIA-7-ELEVEN/ELECTION, moving shortly, by Byron
Kaye, 420 words)
MARKETS
Stocks, gold fall as U.S. hike back on the cards; dlr jumps
HONG KONG - Asian stocks drop and the greenback stand tall,
prop up by higher U.S. Treasury yields, as markets scramble to
factor in the possibility of another interest rate increase by
the Federal Reserve as early as June. Gold stumbled.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee, 540
words)
Oil drops on surging dollar, rising U.S. crude stocks, jump
in Iran exports
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fall, pulled down by rising U.S.
crude inventories, a stronger dollar and surging output from
Iran to Europe and Asia. (GLOBAL-OIL/ UPDATE 1, moved, by
Henning Gloystein, 430 words)
Gold near 3-week low on Fed rate hike expectations, firmer
dollar
BENGALURU - Gold is trading near a three-week low after
minutes from the Federal Reserve policy meeting signalled the
U.S. central bank could raise rates as soon as next month,
boosting the dollar. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Vijaykumar Vedala, 390 words)
Dollar stands tall as Fed minutes rekindle June rate hike
bets
TOKYO/SINGAPORE - The dollar stood tall and set a three-week
high against the yen on Thursday, after the minutes of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting rekindled expectations
for a June interest rate hike. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, by Lisa Twaronite and Masayuki Kitano, 550 words)
ECONOMY
Japan machinery orders points to spending slowdown
TOKYO - Japan's core machinery orders rose more than
expected in March but companies expect orders to decline in the
current quarter as firms become increasingly cautious due to a
rising yen and weakness in overseas economies.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/MACHINERY (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Stanley
White, 340 words)
Greek government submits reform bill seeking fresh bailout
aid
ATHENS - The Greek government tables a bill in parliament
that raises taxes, frees up the sale of banks' non-performing
loans and sets up a new privatisation fund with its foreign
creditors in exchange for more bailout funds.
(EUROZONE-GREECE/TAX (UPDATE 2), moved, 330 words)
COMPANIES
GM to unveil plan to compensate owners on fuel economy
claims
WASHINGTON - General Motors Co expects to announce plans to
compensate about 130,000 individual U.S. owners of SUVs that had
inflated fuel economy labels, sources briefed on the plans said.
(AUTOS-GENERALMOTORS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Shepardson,
430 words)
Bayer makes preliminary offer to buy Monsanto
Monsanto Co, the world's biggest seed company, said it
received an unsolicited proposal to be acquired by German drug
and chemicals maker Bayer AG, as high inventories and low prices
for agricultural commodities spur a drive to consolidate the
sector. (MONSANTO-M&A/BAYER (UPDATE 1,PIX), moved, by Greg
Roumeliotis and Mike Stone, 330 words)