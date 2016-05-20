Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
China names ex-IMF official as new c.bank deputy governor
BEIJING - China's cabinet appoints a former International
Monetary Fund (IMF) official as a new deputy governor of the
central bank, the latest appointment following recent upheavals
in the country's currency and financial markets.
(CHINA-GOVERNMENT/APPOINTMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)
Suppliers question Tesla's goals for Model 3 output
DETROIT/SAN FRANCISCO - Tesla Motors Inc has surprised parts
makers with plans to move up the launch of high-volume
production of its Model 3 to 2018, two years earlier than
planned - an acceleration that supplier executives and industry
consultants said would be difficult to achieve and potentially
costly. (TESLA-SUPPLIERS/ (EXCLUSIVE), expected by 0530 GMT, by
Paul Lienert and Alexandria Sage, 955 words)
MARKETS
Asian shares poised for weekly loss, Fed talk lifts dollar
TOKYO/SINGAPORE - Asian shares were up and on track for a
weekly loss, while the dollar was poised for a winning week on
bets the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise rates as early as next
month. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), expected by 0630 GMT, by
Lisa Twaronite and Nichola Saminather, 675 words)
Oil prices rise as turmoil in Nigeria adds to global supply
disruptions
SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose in early trading as turmoil in
Nigeria, shale bankruptcies in the United States and crisis in
Venezuela all contributed to tightening supplies. (GLOBAL-OIL/,
moved, by Henning Gloystein, 395 words)
Gold heads for biggest weekly drop in eight on Fed rate
views
BENGALURU - Gold steadies after two days of losses, but was
on track for its biggest weekly slide in eight weeks on the back
of a firmer dollar and indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve
that it could raise interest raise rates as early as June.
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, moved, 430 words)
Dollar holds firm vs yen and euro on Fed hike view, pound
bullish
SYDNEY/TOKYO - The dollar is at its highest in nearly two
months against a basket of major currencies early, on track for
a third week of gains as investors awaken to the risk of a hike
in U.S. interest rates as early as next month. (GLOBAL-FOREX/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro, 535 words)
ECONOMY
Canada's PM to sell merits of government investment at G7
summit
OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will urge
fellow leaders at Group of Seven summit next week to invest in
their economies to boost growth rather than focus on cutting
costs, he tells Reuters. (CANADA-TRUDEAU/G7 (INTERVIEW, PIX,
TV), expected by 0500 GMT, by David Ljunggren and Andrea
Hopkins, 334 words)
Singapore April headline CPI seen falling for 18th month
SINGAPORE - Singapore's headline consumer price index in
April probably fell from a year earlier for the 18th straight
month, although recent rises in oil prices may help temper the
pace of decline, a Reuters poll showed. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/CPI
(POLL), moved, 170 words)
COMMODITIES
Oil Search boosts LNG push in PNG with $2.2 bln InterOil bid
MELBOURNE - Australia's Oil Search Ltd agrees a $2.2 billion
deal to acquire InterOil Corp, aiming to pave the way for two
rival liquefied natural gas projects led by global majors to
work together in Papua New Guinea. (INTEROIL-M&A/OIL SEARCH
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Sonali Paul, 616 words)