Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Italy, Japan central bankers see risks to inflation outlook
TOKYO - Italian and Japanese deputy central bank governors
warn of the damage a de-anchoring of inflation expectations
could inflict on their economies, as the euro-zone and Japan
suffer from anaemic inflation despite years of aggressive
monetary easing. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BANK OF ITALY (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Stanley White and Leika Kihara, 390 words)
BP's oil search strategy shrinks with budget cuts
LONDON - The surprise departure of BP's exploration boss is
turning the spotlight on an oil search strategy that, after
years of spending cuts, is focusing mainly on expanding existing
fields rather than venturing expensively into the unknown.
(BP-EXPLORATION/ (GRAPHIC, PIX), expect by 0600 GMT, by Ron
Bousso and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 840 words)
MARKETS
Asian shares rise, but Japan down on weak data
TOKYO - Asian shares rose after a solid session on Wall
Street, while the dollar moves away from recent highs though
remain supported as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve
was on track to raise rates sooner rather than later.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lisa Twaronite, 680
words)
Oil prices dip on strong dollar, firm global supply
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell in Asian trade on a strong
dollar and signs that global crude supply is holding up even as
volumes hit by unplanned outages rise to at least five-year
highs. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Keith Wallis, 420
words)
Gold holds earlier losses on firmer Asian shares
BENGALURU - Gold is near three-week lows early on firmer
Asian stocks and growing expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will hike interest rates as early as June.
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, moved, 375 words)
Dollar falls vs yen after Japan logs larger-than-expected
trade surplus
TOKYO/SYDNEY - The dollar fell versus the yen, dragged lower
by sliding Tokyo stocks and data showing Japan logged a much
larger-than-expected trade surplus in April. (GLOBAL-FOREX/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua, 510 words)
ECONOMY
Japan April exports suffer biggest drop in 3 months, bode
ill for growth
TOKYO - Japan's exports fell in April at the fastest pace in
three months as a stronger yen and weakness in China and other
emerging markets took their toll on the country's shipments,
boding ill for growth prospects for the current quarter.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto,
445 words)
+ See also:
- (JAPAN ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 280 words)
COMPANY
Australian's The Good Guys hires banks for IPO
SYDNEY - Australian appliances retailer The Good Guys
Discount Warehouses (Australia) Pty Ltd says it has hired three
investment banks to run a planned IPO which some analysts
estimate could be worth about A$800 million. (GOODGUYS-IPO/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words)
Australia watchdog appeals $1.2 mln Reckitt Benckiser fine
as too light
MELBOURNE - Australia's competition watchdog has filed an
appeal against a fine of A$1.7 million imposed on British
consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser for misleading consumers
on painkiller marketing, arguing that it is too light.
(AUSTRALIA-RECKITT BENC GRP/FINE (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)