TOP STORIES

China c.bank plans commercial paper exchange - newspaper

SHANGHAI - The People's Bank of China is discussing with banks the creation of a central exchange for commercial paper, the 21st Century Business Herald reported, citing multiple anonymous industry sources. (CHINA-DEBT/BONDS (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

Australia's private investment spending drags on growth

SYDNEY - Australian business investment fell last quarter, severely dragged by the battered mining sector, but a modest upgrade to overall spending plans helped take the sting out of a disappointing report. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/CAPEX, moved, by Ian Chua, 335 words)

MARKETS

Oil prices top $50, Asian shares struggle on China worries

TOKYO - Brent crude oil rose above $50 a barrel for the first time in nearly seven months but Asian shares struggled to gain traction, with worries about U.S. interest rates and China's slowing economy keeping many investors on the sidelines. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), expected by 0600 GMT, by Hideyuki Sano, 625 words)

Brent oil pushes above $50 for first time in nearly 7 months

SINGAPORE - Brent oil futures climbed above $50 a barrel for the first time in nearly seven months, boosted after U.S. government figures showed a sharper-than-expected drawdown in crude stocks last week. (GLOBAL-OIL/(UPDATE 2), expected by 0500 GMT, by Keith Wallis, 400 words)

Gold rises for first day in seven as traders cover short positions

Gold rose for the first session in seven as traders covered short positions, a day after the yellow metal slid to a seven-week low on expectations of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, possibly next month. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Vijaykumar Vedala, 370 words)

Yen soars as jittery markets await Yellen, Japan tax decision

TOKYO - The yen moved, taking some of the wind out of the sails of the recently buoyant dollar and prompting investors to cover positions against a backdrop of potential event risks, including a speech by Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lisa Twaronite, 650 words)

ECONOMY

Mexico's Carstens sees no peso attack, as bets recede on rate hike

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's peso is not seeing a new speculative attack despite its recent slump, Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said, prompting investors to cut back bets on an aggressive Mexican interest rate hike. (MEXICO-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2), moved, 430 words)

Puerto Rico rescue bill advances to full House vote

WASHINGTON - U.S. lawmakers backed a plan to help Puerto Rico escape crippling debt and expand the economy, a move that could put a rescue before the House of Representatives within days. (PUERTORICO-DEBT/CONGRESS (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Patrick Rucker, 415 words)

COMPANY

Apple explores charging stations for electric vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc is investigating how to charge electric cars, talking to charging station companies and hiring engineers with expertise in the area, according to people familiar with the matter and a review of LinkedIn profiles. (APPLE-CHARGING/ (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Julia Love and Alexandria Sage, 730 words)

Fonterra expects to pay NZ$4.25 per kilo of milk solids in 2016-17

WELLINGTON - Global dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, expects to pay its farmer shareholders more in the coming season, but the increase will offer little relief as the forecast remains below estimated break-even levels. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/DAIRY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Rebecca Howard, 415 words)