TOP STORIES
China April industrial profit growth slows from March
BEIJING - Profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed
in April, in line with other data for the month which suggested
the economy may be losing steam again after picking up earlier
in the year. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL-PROFITS (UPDATE 1),
moved, 415 words)
MARKETS
Asia stocks edge up after U.S. data, dollar consolidates
month's gains
TOKYO/SINGAPORE - Asian stocks pulled ahead after U.S. data
continued to put the economy in a positive light, while the
dollar was on the defensive against major peers.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), expected by 0630 GMT, by Shinichi
Saoshiro and Nichola Saminather, 690 words)
Oil prices retreat from $50 on oversupply concerns, stronger
dollar
SINGAPORE - Oil futures fell further in Asian trade after
running into resistance at the $50 a barrel mark, as investors
worried higher prices could reactivate shuttered crude output,
adding to global oversupply. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), expected
by 0500 GMT, By Keith Wallis, 450 words)
Gold slips to 8-week lows as Fed rate hike prospect
strengthen
BENGALURU - Gold dipped to its lowest in almost eight weeks
and was heading for its biggest weekly decline in nine, with
positive economic data boosting expectations that U.S. interest
rates will rise in the next two months. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/
(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Koustav Samnta, 435 words)
Dollar consolidates as bulls await Yellen speech
SYDNEY - The dollar stayed in consolidation mode early after
its rally to two-month highs ran out of steam with bulls looking
for fresh guidance from the head of the U.S. central bank.
(GLOBAL-FOREX/, moved, by Ian Chua, 370 words)
ECONOMY
Japan consumer prices fall for 2nd month, add to pressure on
BOJ
TOKYO - Japan's core consumer prices fell for the second
straight month in April as weak consumption discouraged firms
from raising prices, stoking fears of deflation and keeping the
central bank under pressure to do more to hit its ambitious
inflation target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika
Kihara, 595 words)
+ See also:
- (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ABE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara and
Takaya Yamaguchi, 360 words)
Brexit would be serious risk to global economic growth -G7
leaders
ISE-SHIMA, Japan - A British exit from the European Union
would be a serious risk to global economic growth, Group of
Seven leaders said in a summit declaration, although German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said the issue had not been discussed.
(BRITAIN-EU/G7, moved, by Kylie MacLellan and Andreas Rinke, 360
words)
COMPANY
Apple explores charging stations for electric vehicles
SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc is investigating how to charge
electric cars, talking to charging station companies and hiring
engineers with expertise in the area, according to people
familiar with the matter and a review of LinkedIn profiles.
(APPLE-CHARGING/ (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Julia Love and Alexandria Sage, 730 words)
Fonterra expects to pay NZ$4.25 per kilo of milk solids in
2016-17
WELLINGTON - Global dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group
Ltd, expects to pay its farmer shareholders more in the coming
season, but the increase will offer little relief as the
forecast remains below estimated break-even levels.
(NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/DAIRY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Rebecca Howard,
415 words)