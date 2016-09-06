Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

In muddying default message, China risks bond market ructions

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - When several large state-owned companies in China unexpectedly defaulted on their debts earlier this year, the government seemed determined to send a clear and unified message: it was time to get rid of zombie companies. (CHINA-DEBT/POLICY (PIX), moved, by Nathaniel Taplin and Umesh Desai, 900 words)

MARKETS

Asian shares advance, Australia slips as RBA rate decision awaited

SINGAPORE/TOKYO - Asian shares edged up on Tuesday as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting in which it is expected to keep interest rates steady. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), expected by 0630 GMT, by Nichola Saminather and Lisa Twaronite, 550 words)

FOREX-Yen keeps distance from 1-month low after Kuroda comments, Aussie gains

TOKYO - The yen keeps some distance from a one-month low against the dollar after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda held back from signalling further easing, acknowledging instead the costs of the BOJ's aggressive stimulus. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), expected by 0530GMT/0130EST, by Hideyuki Sano, 600 words)

Brent extends gains after Russia, Saudi Arabia sign pact

TOKYO - Crude prices extended gains, buoyed after top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to cooperate on stabilising the oil market, but a lack of immediate action to rein in output capped gains. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Gold steady as September Fed rate hike prospects wane

Gold held steady early after rising slightly in the previous session on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise rates in September. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (moved), 350 words)

ECONOMY

Australia government spending pads growth in Q2

SYDNEY - Australia's government went on a mini-spending spree last quarter, padding economic growth in the face of a pullback in trade receipts, data showed. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/TRADEFIGURES (moved), by Wayne Cole, 380 words)

COMPANIES

Bayer sweetens Monsanto bid as talks enter final stretch

German pharmaceutical and crops manufacturer Bayer AG said that its negotiations with Monsanto Co had advanced, and that it was now willing to offer more than $65 billion to acquire the world's largest seeds company. (MONSANTO-M&A/BAYER (UPDATE 3), by Ludwig Burger and Greg Roumeliotis, 450 words)

Samsung trips on quality control in rush to pip Apple

SEOUL - In its rush to beat rival products to market, notably Apple's new iPhone, Samsung Electronics has accelerated new phone launch cycles, but its haste is raising concerns that it fell short on quality testing. (SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Se Young Lee, 750 words)