TOP STORIES
Fed's primal divide: Is economy overheating or stuck in a
rut?
ST. LOUIS - Investors may be expecting a U.S. interest rate
increase in December, but Federal Reserve policymakers remain
divided over whether the economy is mired in a rut, strong
enough to withstand an immediate hike or hovering somewhere in
between. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Howard Schneider, 825
words)
Japan's August retail sales slip renews pressure on
policymakers
TOKYO - Japan's retail sales fell more than expected in
August for the sixth straight month of annual declines due to
falling sales of clothes and home appliances - keeping
policymakers under pressure to find ways of beefing up household
spending. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/RETAIL (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by
Stanley White, 325 words)
MARKETS
Oil prices, stocks up on surprise OPEC deal though gains
seen fizzling
HONG KONG - Oil prices extended gains in Asia, boosting
stock markets, after OPEC members agreed to curb output in a
surprise deal, though investors were wary of chasing markets
higher as the U.S. presidential election nears. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/
(WRAPUP 2), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee, 425 words)
Commodity currencies firm, yen sags after OPEC oil curb
agreement
TOKYO - Commodity-linked currencies held firm after OPEC
agreed to cut oil output in the first such deal since 2008,
boosting oil prices while a broad gain in risk assets dented the
yen. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 575
words)
Gold steady as dollar sags after OPEC deal
Gold edged up as the U.S. dollar weakened in the wake of an
oil producer agreement to curb output. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Sethuraman N R, 325 words)
Oil prices mixed as sceptical investors wait for clarity on
OPEC deal
SINGAPORE - Oil futures were mixed in Asian trading as the
market became more skeptical on how OPEC members would implement
a plan to curb oil output a day after the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to limit production.
(GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Keith Wallis, 450 words)
ECONOMY
New Zealand, Gulf states renew efforts to seal free trade
pact
WELLINGTON - New Zealand and the Gulf Cooperation Council
will work to get a stalled free trade pact back on track after
trade ministers from the Pacific nation and Saudi Arabia agreed
to deepen trade ties. (NEWZEALAND-SAUDI/TRADE, moved, 375 words)
The underground pipeline shaping North Korea's new
capitalists
SEOUL - As the United States and other nations grasp for new
ways to sanction Pyongyang in response to its latest nuclear
test, some North Korean defectors see investment in its
rudimentary market economy as a way to foment gradual change
from within. (NORTHKOREA-INVESTMENT/, moving at 2300 GMT, by
Ju-min Park, pix, 800 words)
COMPANIES
China's Fosun to invest in $6.9 bln Chinese high-speed rail
project
SHANGHAI - Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said
it will invest in a 46.2 billion yuan ($6.92 billion)
private-partnership project (PPP) to build a high-speed rail
link, becoming the first private firm to take part in a Chinese
high-speed rail project. (CHINA-FOSUN/RAILWAY (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Brenda Goh, 243 words)
Samsung says in talks with U.S. watchdog on washing machine
safety issues
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics, which is already
reeling from a global recall of its Note 7 smartphones, said on
Thursday it is in talks with a U.S. watchdog to address
potential safety problems related to some of its washing
machines. (SAMSUNG ELEC-WASHINGMACHINE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved,
300 words)