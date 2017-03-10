Editor: Deeptha Sreedhar, +91 80 6749 9214
TOP STORIES
U.S. aluminium foil producers launch case accusing China of
dumping
BEIJING - U.S. aluminium foil producers have filed petitions
with their government accusing Chinese manufacturers of dumping
the product in the United States, the first such case since the
inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.(CHINA-ALUMINIUM/
(UPDATE 2), moved, 413 words)
Toshiba's Westinghouse should decide on Chapter 11 by
end-March -Japan Finmin
TOKYO - Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse unit needs to decide by
the end of the month whether to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
so the Japanese conglomerate can compile audited third-quarter
earnings without further delays, Japan's Finance Minister said.
(TOSHIBA-ACCOUNTING/(UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Takashi Umekawa,
338 words)
Debt stress in Australian mining towns vexes investors
SYDNEY - Australia's quarter-century run of uninterrupted
economic growth made its property market one of the world's most
expensive, but mortgage pain in towns hit by a commodities
downturn is beginning to be felt in parts of the financial
system.(AUSTRALIA-BANKS/ARREARS (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Cecile
Lefort and Jamie Freed, 672 words)
HK corporate disclosure criticised amid high fees and
privacy fears
HONG KONG - Hong Kong beefs up corporate disclosure laws
following the Panama Papers scandal, but unlike many other
financial centres it is not making it any easier to access the
information, transparency campaigners and private investigators
say.(HONGKONG-CORPORATE/DISCLOSURE (PIX), moved, by Michelle
Price, 734 words)
Japan says no barriers to auto imports after U.S. fires
trade salvo
TOKYO - Japan rejects U.S. demands for more access to
Japan's auto market, saying the government has already taken
steps to eliminate tariffs and non-tariff
barriers.(JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE, moved, 312 words)
Canada PM Trudeau, Trump discuss border cooperation, lumber
OTTAWA - Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S.
President Donald Trump discuss border cooperation in a phone
call on Thursday as pressure mounted in Canada over rising
numbers of asylum seekers crossing to Canada from the United
States.(USA-TRUMP/CANADA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Andrea
Hopkins and David Ljunggren, 401 words)
MARKETS
Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar/yen at
1-1/2-month high
TOKYO - Asian stocks edge up and the dollar rose to
1-1/2-month highs versus the yen, ahead of the closely-watched
U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), updating throughout the day, by
Shinichi Saoshiro, 638 words)
Dollar on track for winning week as US jobs data awaited,
euro firm
TOKYO - The dollar firms to six-week highs against the yen
and looked set for a modest weekly gain as investors awaited
U.S. job data later in the day that is expected to reinforce
expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
(GLOBAL-FOREX, updating throughout the day, 436 words)
Oil edges off 3-month low, but glut worries fester
TOKYO - Crude prices inch up after dropping to their lowest
in more than three months the session before, pressured by
concerns that a global supply glut is proving stubbornly
persistent.(GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), updating throughout the day,
by Aaron Sheldrick, 309 words)
Gold falls below key level of $1,200 ahead of US jobs data
Gold prices drop below the key level of $1,200 an ounce to
hit their lowest in over five weeks, pressured by a stronger
dollar ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day.
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS, updating throughout the day, 383 words)
ECONOMY
China will not devalue yuan to stimulate exports - PBOC
deputy governor
BEIJING - China will not devalue its currency to stimulate
exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
said. (CHINA-ECONOMY/YUAN, moved, 263 words)
China's property speculators make a dangerous bet in Hefei
HEFEI - In 2016, Hefei, a manufacturing hub of about 8
million people in China's east, is one of the world's hottest
property markets and a prime target for price curbs designed to
knock speculative heat out the sector.(CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY
(PIX), moved, by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn, 779 words)
Philippines Jan exports rise at fastest pace in 3 years
MANILA - Philippine exports rises at its quickest pace in
three years in January on demand for technology goods and
commodities, while continuing strong imports underlined a
buoyant domestic economy. (PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1,
PIX), moved, by Enrico Dela Cruz and Manolo Serapio Jr, 323
words)
China stealth jet enters service, navy building "first
class" fleet
BEIJING - China puts into service its new generation J-20
stealth fighter, a warplane it hopes will narrow the military
gap with the United States, as senior naval officers said the
country was building a "first class" navy and developing a
marine corps.(CHINA-PARLIAMENT/DEFENCE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben
Blanchard, 632 words)
Vietnam's PM says ready to visit U.S. to promote ties
HANOI - Vietnam's prime minister says he is ready to visit
the United States to promote ties between the two countries and
work with President Donald Trump's new administration,
particularly over trade.(VIETNAM-USA, moved, by My Pham, 256
words)
Thai February consumer confidence at 14 month high - survey
BANGKOK - Thailand's consumer confidence rises for a third
straight month in February to its highest in 14 months, aided by
improved exports, tourism and commodity prices, a survey showed.
(THAILAND-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE (URGENT), moved, 221 words)
COMPANIES
Uber drivers found guilty of unlawful commercial car hire in
Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Five Hong Kong Uber drivers found guilty of
illegally using their vehicles for commercial purposes by a
local court, dealing a potential blow to Uber Technologies Inc's
operations in the Asian financial hub. (UBER-HONGKONG/ (PIX,
TV), moved, 200 words)
State-backed rivals force India's e-payment firms to step up
MUMBAI - Electronic payment firms get big boost with India
abolishing most of the country's banknotes last year, but rival
state-sponsored e-payment services are forcing them to raise
their game to hang on to their new customers.(INDIA-TECH/PAYMENT
(PIX), moved, by Sankalp Phartiyal and Devidutta Tripathy, 786
words)