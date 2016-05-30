Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913
TOP STORIES
Fed's Bullard says global markets seem well-prepared for
summer rate hike
SEOUL - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard
said global markets appear to be "well-prepared" for a summer
interest rate hike from the Fed, although he did not specify a
date for the policy move. (USA-FED/BULLARD (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Christine Kim and Se Young Lee, 385 words)
Japan weak retail sales bolsters tax hike delay plan
TOKYO - Japanese retail sales fell in April for the second
consecutive month, bolstering the argument that a nationwide
sales tax increase scheduled for April next year should be
delayed. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/RETAIL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stanley
White and Izumi Nakagawa, 340 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/TAXATION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sumio Ito and
Leika Kihara, 480 words)
MARKETS
Asia shares slip, dollar firm after Yellen's hike remarks
TOKYO - Asian shares were down while the dollar marked fresh
highs after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested that an
interest rate hike could be around the corner. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/
(WRAPUP 2), by Lisa Twaronite, 615 words)
Oil prices dip on strong dollar, rising Canadian output
SINGAPORE - Oil prices dipped as a strong dollar weighed on
markets and Canadian oil sands production was expected to
increase this week. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), expected by 1445
GMT, by Henning Gloystein, 410 words)
Gold slides to 3-mth low as dollar soars after Yellen
comments
BENGALURU - Gold fell below $1,200 for the first time in
over three months, as the dollar hit a one-month high against
the yen after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen said the
central bank could raise interest rates in the coming months.
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Vijaykumar
Vedala, 410 words)
Dollar rises on Fed rate hike bets; yen sags on likely delay
to sales tax hike
TOKYO/SINGAPORE - The dollar hit a one-month high against
the yen and stood tall against other peers after comments by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen enhanced the prospect of a
near-term U.S. interest rate hike. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro and Masayuki Kitano, 545 words)
ECONOMY
S.Korea April dept store sales growth at 3-mth high
SEOUL - South Korea's department store sales in April rose
at their fastest pace in three months, final government data
showed, as warmer weather and more holidays in the month pried
open consumers' wallets. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 225
words)
India to crack down on savings scams as Modi backs banking
for all
NEW DELHI - India plans legislation to close a regulatory
loophole that has made it possible for fraudsters to dupe
millions of savers, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi strives to
bring the rural poor into the mainstream banking system.
(INDIA-FRAUD/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Manoj Kumar and Mayank
Bhardwaj, 790 words)
COMPANY
Noble Group's CEO resigns in surprise move, to sell U.S.
energy unit
SINGAPORE - Embattled commodity trader Noble Group announced
the surprise resignation of CEO Yusuf Alireza and said it
planned to sell a U.S. unit to bolster its balance sheet as it
seeks to regain investor confidence. (NOBLE GROUP-CEO/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Anshuman Daga, 285 words)
Philippines' PLDT, Globe to buy San Miguel telecoms assets
in $1.5 bln deal
MANILA - The Philippines' top two telecoms firms agreed to
buy conglomerate San Miguel Corp's assets in the sector for
nearly $1.5 billion in a joint deal they said will significantly
upgrade slow internet services that have been a drag on one of
Asia's fastest-growing economies. (PLDT-GLOBE TELECOM/SANMIGUEL
(UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Neil Jerome Morales, 340 words)