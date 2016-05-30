Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913

TOP STORIES

Fed's Bullard says global markets seem well-prepared for summer rate hike

SEOUL - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said global markets appear to be "well-prepared" for a summer interest rate hike from the Fed, although he did not specify a date for the policy move. (USA-FED/BULLARD (UPDATE 1), moved, by Christine Kim and Se Young Lee, 385 words)

Japan weak retail sales bolsters tax hike delay plan

TOKYO - Japanese retail sales fell in April for the second consecutive month, bolstering the argument that a nationwide sales tax increase scheduled for April next year should be delayed. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/RETAIL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stanley White and Izumi Nakagawa, 340 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/TAXATION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sumio Ito and Leika Kihara, 480 words)

MARKETS

Asia shares slip, dollar firm after Yellen's hike remarks

TOKYO - Asian shares were down while the dollar marked fresh highs after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested that an interest rate hike could be around the corner. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), by Lisa Twaronite, 615 words)

Oil prices dip on strong dollar, rising Canadian output

SINGAPORE - Oil prices dipped as a strong dollar weighed on markets and Canadian oil sands production was expected to increase this week. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), expected by 1445 GMT, by Henning Gloystein, 410 words)

Gold slides to 3-mth low as dollar soars after Yellen comments

BENGALURU - Gold fell below $1,200 for the first time in over three months, as the dollar hit a one-month high against the yen after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen said the central bank could raise interest rates in the coming months. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Vijaykumar Vedala, 410 words)

Dollar rises on Fed rate hike bets; yen sags on likely delay to sales tax hike

TOKYO/SINGAPORE - The dollar hit a one-month high against the yen and stood tall against other peers after comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen enhanced the prospect of a near-term U.S. interest rate hike. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro and Masayuki Kitano, 545 words)

ECONOMY

S.Korea April dept store sales growth at 3-mth high

SEOUL - South Korea's department store sales in April rose at their fastest pace in three months, final government data showed, as warmer weather and more holidays in the month pried open consumers' wallets. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 225 words)

India to crack down on savings scams as Modi backs banking for all

NEW DELHI - India plans legislation to close a regulatory loophole that has made it possible for fraudsters to dupe millions of savers, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi strives to bring the rural poor into the mainstream banking system. (INDIA-FRAUD/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Manoj Kumar and Mayank Bhardwaj, 790 words)

COMPANY

Noble Group's CEO resigns in surprise move, to sell U.S. energy unit

SINGAPORE - Embattled commodity trader Noble Group announced the surprise resignation of CEO Yusuf Alireza and said it planned to sell a U.S. unit to bolster its balance sheet as it seeks to regain investor confidence. (NOBLE GROUP-CEO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Anshuman Daga, 285 words)

Philippines' PLDT, Globe to buy San Miguel telecoms assets in $1.5 bln deal

MANILA - The Philippines' top two telecoms firms agreed to buy conglomerate San Miguel Corp's assets in the sector for nearly $1.5 billion in a joint deal they said will significantly upgrade slow internet services that have been a drag on one of Asia's fastest-growing economies. (PLDT-GLOBE TELECOM/SANMIGUEL (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Neil Jerome Morales, 340 words)