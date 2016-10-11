Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918
TOP STORIES
Fed's Evans sees benefits to overshooting inflation target
The U.S. Federal Reserve should engineer monetary policy to
spur inflation to rise above its two-percent target because the
costs of doing so are less than in past decades, Chicago Federal
Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said. (USA-FED/EVANS
(UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
China premier says economy improving, debt risks under
control
BEIJING - China's economy performed better than expected in
the third quarter and the country's debt risks are under
control, Premier Li Keqiang said in a speech in Macau.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/PREMIER (UPDATE 1), moved, 375 words)
MARKETS
Asian shares mostly lower, oil near 1-year high on output
cut views
SINGAPORE - Asian shares were mostly lower, while oil prices
hovered near one-year highs on growing expectations of an output
cut by OPEC producers. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), expected by
0630 GMT, by Nichola Saminather, 625 words)
Dollar firm, sterling on the defensive over Brexit impact
fears
TOKYO - The dollar firms while recently beleaguered sterling
wallows close to recent lows on continuing fears about the
likely impact on Britain from exiting the European Union.
(GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0430 GMT, by Lisa
Twaronite, 450 words)
Gold prices edge down as U.S. rate hike views boost dollar
Gold prices edged lower after two sessions of gains, with
the U.S. dollar strengthening amid speculation the Federal
Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates in December.
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Swati Verma, 350 words)
Oil prices dip but stay near 1-yr highs on expected output
cut
SINGAPORE - Oil prices edged down but held near one-year
highs touched on growing expectations of an output cut by OPEC
producers, with traders saying the price outlook remains bullish
as confidence in crude markets rises. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Henning Gloystein, 325 words)
ECONOMY
Australia business conditions pick up in Sept - bank survey
SYDNEY - Australian business conditions picked up in
September as sales and profits rebounded while a marked rise in
forward orders pointed to further growth ahead, a survey showed.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT, moved, 275 words)
COMPANIES
Singapore shuts Swiss bank, fines DBS, UBS over 1MDB
Singapore's central bank ordered shut down a second Swiss
bank in the city-state and fined banks DBS and UBS in its
biggest crackdown on alleged money-laundering activities
connected with Malaysian sovereign fund
1MDB.(SINGAPORE-SCANDAL/FALCON (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
Saeed Azhar and Anshuman Daga, pix, graphic, 800 words)
Samsung halts Galaxy Note 7 sales over fire concerns, tells
users to switch off
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd halted sales of its
Galaxy Note 7 smartphones and told owners to stop using them
while it investigates reports of fires, fuelling expectations
the tech giant will scrap the flagship device. (SAMSUNG
ELEC-SMARTPHONES/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Se Young Lee,
745 words)