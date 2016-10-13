Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

BOJ likely to cut inflation forecasts, wary of easing-sources

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan is likely to slightly cut next fiscal year's inflation forecast in a quarterly review, sources familiar with its thinking say, but the central bank isn't expected to ease in the near term after having revamped its policy framework only last month. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ-CPI (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 600 words)

China Sept exports fall more than expected, imports back in contraction

BEIJING - China's September exports fell 10 percent from a year earlier, far worse than expected, while imports unexpectedly shrank 1.9 percent after picking up in August, suggesting signs of steadying in the world's second-largest economy may be short-lived. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 375 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks stumble as weak China trade data raise growth concerns

HONG KONG - Asian stocks stumbled to three-week lows and U.S. stock futures and Treasury yields fell after China's September trade data showed a sharp decline in exports, raising fresh concerns about the health of the world's second biggest economy. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee, 525 words)

Dollar falls from 2-1/2 month high vs yen after weak China trade data

SINGAPORE - The dollar pulled back from a 2-1/2 month high against the yen after surprisingly weak Chinese trade data stirred fresh concern about the world's second-largest economy. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Masayuki Kitano, 575 words)

Oil prices fall on higher OPEC output, rise in US crude stocks

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell after OPEC said its production had risen to the highest level in at least eight years and following reports of an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 400 words)

Gold prices climb on weaker dollar, stumbling stocks

BENGALURU - Gold prices rose as the U.S. dollar pared early gains and equities plunged on Chinese trade data that stoked concerns about the health of the world's No.2 economy. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Swati Verma, 375 words)

ECONOMY

Bank of Korea flags Samsung export risks, says recovery still on track

SEOUL - South Korea's central bank conceded that Samsung Electronic Co Ltd's smartphone crisis could potentially undermine economic growth, but largely maintained its view that the country's recovery is still on track. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christine Kim and Cynthia Kim, 400 words)

COMPANIES

Wells Fargo's new CEO faces immediate test

NEW YORK - Tim Sloan will not have much time to prepare his pitch for Wall Street. (WELLS FARGO-ACCOUNTS/ (moved), by Dan Freed, 875 words)

Samsung's woes highlight explosive limits of lithium batteries

SINGAPORE - Lithium-based batteries have been powering our portable devices for 25 years. (TECH-BATTERIES/PROBLEMS (UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jeremy Wagstaff, 1000 words)