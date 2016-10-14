Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913

TOP STORIES

China producer prices rise for 1st time in nearly 5 years, may ease debt woes

BEIJING - China's producer prices unexpectedly rose in September for the first time in nearly five years thanks to higher commodity prices, welcome news for the government as it struggles to whittle down a growing mountain of corporate debt. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Yawen Chen and Sue-Lin Wong, 650 words)

Singapore c.bank stands pat despite GDP slump, markets bet on more easing

SINGAPORE - Singapore's central bank held policy steady despite a surprisingly sharp economic contraction in the third quarter, but analysts say the weak inflation and growth outlook will likely force policymakers to ease further. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/CENBANK (UPDATE 3,PIX), by Masayuki Kitano and Jongwoo Cheon, 600 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks, dollar edge up on China inflation data relief

TOKYO - Asian stocks and the dollar bounced, erasing some losses from the previous day, as stronger-than-expected Chinese inflation data eased some concerns about the health of world's second-biggest economy. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 600 words)

Dollar on track for weekly gain as investors await Yellen

TOKYO - The dollar held below this week's highs but still on track for a weekly gain, as investors awaited U.S. retail sales data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials that could cement expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike this year. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (moved), moved, 400 words)

Oil prices edge up on tighter U.S. fuel market

SINGAPORE - Oil prices edged up, pushed by a tighter U.S. fuel market and as technical indicators attracted buying from financial players. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), by Henning Gloystein, 400 words)

Gold prices slip as equities, dollar gain

BENGALURU - Gold prices edged lower as stocks firmed and the U.S. dollar rose on expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by year-end, while the markets awaited Yellen's speech for more clues. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Swati Verma, 450 words)

ECONOMY

India may seek $7.5 bln in extra spending to spur growth -sources

NEW DELHI - India may seek parliamentary approval to spend about $7.5 billion more on roads, railways and other public programmes over the next five months, two government sources said, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks to spur growth and create jobs. (INDIA-ECONOMY/BUDGET (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Manoj Kumar, 750 words)

COMPANIES

Samsung flags $5.3 bln profit hit from Note 7 failure

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it expected to take a hit to its operating profit of about $3 billion over the next two quarters due to the discontinuation of its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. (SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee, 625 words)

Saudi Arabia, SoftBank plan $100 bln tech fund - one of the world's biggest

DUBAI/TOKYO - Saudi Arabia and Japan's SoftBank Group said they will create a technology investment fund that could grow as large as $100 billion, aiming to create one of the world's largest private equity funds. (SAUDI-JAPAN/FUNDS (UPDATE 2,PIX), moved, by Andrew Torchia and Thomas Wilson, 450 words)

AIA Group posts 27 pct rise in new business growth for Q3

AIA Group Ltd, the world's third-largest life insurer by market value, posted a 27 percent increase in new business in the third quarter helped by strong sales in its main markets of China and Hong Kong, the company said in a statement. (AIA GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)