Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
TOP STORIES
China 2016 economic growth seen slowing to 6.6 pct, 6.5 pct in 2017
BEIJING - China's economic growth is expected to cool to 6.6 percent this year and slow further to 6.5 percent in 2017, even as the government keeps up policy support to help ward off a sharper slowdown, a Reuters poll showed. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (POLL), moved, by Kevin Yao, 700 words)
UK consumers most upbeat in 5 years, but not in pro-EU London
LONDON - British consumers were their most confident in five years in September, a survey showed, but the upbeat mood was not shared in London where most voters opposed leaving the European Union in June's Brexit referendum. (BRITAIN-EU/ECONOMY (moved), moved, 350 words)
MARKETS
Asian shares fall, dollar at 7-month high after Yellen comments
TOKYO - Asian shares fell while the dollar held firm near seven-month high against a basket of major currencies after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen boosted long-dated U.S. bond yields. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 745 words)
Dollar hits 7-month high after upbeat U.S. data, rise in yields
TOKYO - The dollar inched up to a seven-month high against a basket of currencies, retaining momentum from upbeat U.S. data last week that reinforced expectations of a December interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 500 words)
Oil prices fall on rise in U.S. drilling, strong dollar
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell early, pulled down by a rising rig count in the United States, a strong dollar and record OPEC-output which comes amid slowing global economic growth that could erode fuel demand. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moving, by Henning Gloystein, 394 words)
Gold edges up on bargain hunting, dollar pares gains
Gold prices edged up slightly as the U.S. dollar gave up some gains and bargain hunters used dips to accumulate the precious metal. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sethuraman N R, 422 words)
ECONOMY
Australia seen grabbing uninterrupted GDP growth record
SYDNEY - Australia is forecast to enjoy at least another two years of solid economic growth, extending a quarter of a century without recession and dodging the deflation that dogs so many of its rich world peers. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/POLL (moved), by Wayne Cole, 400 words)
COMPANIES
Australia's Crown Resorts says 18 staff detained in China
SYDNEY - Australia's biggest casino company, Crown Resorts Ltd, said China had detained 18 of its employees including three Australians, sending Australian gaming stocks tumbling on concerns about their strategy for luring Chinese gamblers. (AUSTRALIA-CROWN RESORTS/CHINA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Byron Kaye, 400 words)
Canada union approves Fiat Chrysler contract; Ford next
TORONTO - Canadian manufacturing workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles voted on Sunday to approve a tentative labor agreement with the automaker, their union said, averting a strike and clearing the way for talks with Ford Motor Co . (CANADA-AUTOS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Allison Martell, 375 words)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources