Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

China central bank learns lessons as deflates money market risk

SHANGHAI - Three years ago, China's central bank engineered a cash crunch to force commercial banks to reduce their reliance on short-term money markets. Interest rates spiked, spooking global markets who feared a banking crisis was imminent. (CHINA-CENTRALBANK/COORDINATION (PIX), moved, by Nathaniel Taplin, 700 words)

BOJ Kuroda signals chance of delay in hitting price goal

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank may push back the timing for hitting its inflation target at this month's rate review, given underlying weakness in price growth. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 400 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks slip as stronger dollar weighs on crude oil prices

TOKYO - Asian stocks were mostly lower as the dollar climbed to seven-month highs against a basket of currencies and dragged down crude oil prices, cooling investor risk appetite. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 450 words)

Dollar stands tall after dovish Draghi pressures euro

TOKYO - The dollar is on track for a weekly gain against a basket of currencies, as the euro wallows at seven-month lows after the European Central Bank quashed any speculation of tapering its stimulus. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0500 GMT, by Lisa Twaronite, 400 words)

Strong dollar pulls down oil despite tightening fundamentals

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell, pulled down by a stronger dollar, but traders said there were signs that physical fuel markets were tightening after two years of ballooning oversupply. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 350 words)

Gold down on strong dollar, but set for weekly gain

Gold edged down on a weaker dollar, but was on track for its first weekly gain in four weeks. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Sethuraman N R, 450 words)

ECONOMY

China Sept home prices rise at record rate as buyers rush to beat curbs

BEIJING - China's home prices rose in September at the fastest rate on record as buyers rushed to close contracts before new restrictive measures took effect in October, suggesting this month's growth might be more muted. (CHINA-ECONOMY/HOMEPRICES (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 550 words)

COMPANIES

Nintendo unveils new console, shares slide as features underwhelm

TOKYO - Nintendo Co Ltd offered a sneak preview of a new gaming system that can be used both as a traditional console as well as a handheld device, but a lack of revolutionary features helped send its shares sliding 6 percent. (NINTENDO-CONSOLE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Taiga Uranaka and Makiko Yamazaki, 400 words)

Microsoft shares hit high as cloud business flies above estimates

Microsoft Corp said sales of its flagship cloud product doubled in its first quarter, propelling earnings above analysts' estimates and sending its shares to an all-time high, breaking past a level hit in 1999 at the peak of the tech stock bubble. (MICROSOFT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Anya George Tharakan and Jeffrey Dastin, 700 words)

Shell sells non-core Canadian oil and gas assets for $1 billion

CALGARY - Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Thursday it is selling $1.03 billion worth of non-core oil and gas properties in western Canada to Tourmaline Oil Corp, the latest example of the global oil major trimming its operations in the region. (SHELL-DIVESTITURE/TOURMALINE OIL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Nia Williams, 400 words)