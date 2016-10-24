Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041

TOP STORIES

Japan's exports fall as yen gains, rising volume eases some concerns

TOKYO - Japan's exports fell for a 12th straight month in September from a year earlier, official data showed, as the yen's gains undermined export prices, but rising shipment volumes pointed to a tentative pick-up in global demand. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2,PIX), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 425 words)

+ See also:

- (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ, 250 words, moved)

MARKETS

Asian stocks drift, dollar near 9-month high

TOKYO - Asian stocks drifted without clear direction after Wall Street's sluggish performance late last week, while the dollar hovered near nine-month highs as fresh comments from a Federal Reserve official boosted bets of a rate hike by year-end. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 500 words)

Dollar index flirts with 8-month highs amid Fed hike bets

TOKYO - The dollar was close to eight-month highs against a basket of currencies in Asian trade, buoyed by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year. (GLOBAL-FOREX/, moved, 425 words)

Oil prices drop as Iraq says doesn't want to join OPEC cut

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell early as Iraq said it wanted to be exempt from any deal by producer cartel OPEC to cut production to prop up the market, and as U.S. drillers stepped up work. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 400 words)

Gold steady as markets await Fed rate hike clues

Gold prices were broadly stable , after locking in their first weekly gain in four last week, with markets waiting for further clues on the timing of any interest rate hike. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (CORRECTED), moved, 425 words)

ECONOMY

Australia Q3 inflation looms large for rate cut chance

SYDNEY - Australian consumer price figures due this week could make or break the case for another cut in interest rates, though most economists suspect it would take a very weak number to push a reluctant central bank into easing yet further. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (PREVIEW), moved, by Wayne Cole, 450 words)

COMPANIES

AT&T acquisition of Time Warner may avoid FCC oversight

WASHINGTON - AT&T Inc may bypass a powerful telecommunications regulator by offloading a Time Warner broadcast station, analysts say, as the telcommunications giant braces for what is expected to be a lengthy and tough antitrust review of its proposed $85.4 billion deal to buy Time Warner Inc. (TIME WARNER-M&A/AT&T-REGULATORS (REPEAT), moved, by David Shepardson, 850 words)

Oceanwide to buy U.S. insurer Genworth for $2.7 bln, extends Chinese M&A push

HONG KONG - China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co has agreed to buy U.S. insurer Genworth Financial Inc for $2.7 billion in cash, the latest in a series of moves by Chinese firms to buy overseas assets as their domestic economy slows and the yuan weakens. (GENWORTH FINCL-CHINA OCEANWIDE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), by Denny Thomas, 475 words)